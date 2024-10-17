Sydney Sweeney shows off massive guns in behind the scenes look at new film
By Tyler Reed
If you use the internet, it would take you a half-second before scrolling past a story or picture of Sydney Sweeney. Sweeney has become the darling of America and surprised everyone with her latest Instagram post.
Sweeney is set to star in a biopic of women's boxing legend Christy Martin. Earlier this week, she shared her look for the movie, showing off an impressive physique.
In her post, Sweeney revealed biceps that make me want to put down the Little Debbies and maybe hit the gym. Keyword being maybe. Sweeney is excited to share Martin's story and can't wait to show audiences the story of Martin's " journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope."
America's crush has now turned into the American badass. Sweeney's latest film has yet to receive a release date, but I can assure you, there won't be an empty seat in the house once this one drops.
