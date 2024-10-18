Sean Payton joined an exclusive club Thursday night
By Max Weisman
After the Denver Broncos dismantled the New Orleans Saints 33-10 Thursday night, Sean Payton joined rare company as the eighth NFL head coach to beat all 32 NFL teams. Payton was the head coach of the Saints from 2006-2021 and Thursday night was the first time he'd faced New Orleans since becoming Denver's head coach a season ago.
In his first opportunity Payton beat the Saints, joining Bill Belichick, Tony Dungy, John Fox, Mike Holmgren, Bill Parcells, Andy Reid and Mike Shanahan as coaches to defeat every NFL franchise at least once.
“It means you’ve had two jobs,” Payton said when asked about joining the club. “Someone brought that statistic up and we were trying to guess who was on that list. Foxy’s one of them. Someone had brought it up yesterday or the day before. We don’t think about things like that, but I know you had to have worked at two different organizations to do it. I’m glad I am here.”
Thursday's game was never close. The Broncos jumped out to a 13-0 lead midway through the second quarter before the Saints kicked a field goal, but Denver scored the next 20 points to go up 33-3. New Orleans scored with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter to make the score a little bit more respectable but it was a good old-fashioned beatdown in the Superdome.
The Saints have looked awful since opening the season with a bang. New Orleans scored 47 and 44 points in the first two weeks of the season before dropping five straight. They've now allowed more than 25 points per game. The Broncos, meanwhile, are 4-3 which is their best record through seven weeks since 2016.
