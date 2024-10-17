Tony Bennett retiring as Virginia men's basketball head coach
By Joe Lago
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett will announce his retirement Friday after 15 seasons with the Cavaliers program, the school announced Thursday.
It's a stunning development less than three weeks before the start of the 2024-25 college basketball season, which would've been Bennett's 19th campaign.
Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 reported that the 55-year-old Bennett is not walking away due to health reasons, also tweeting that "other reasons" — such as the transfer portal and name, image and likeness — likely played into Bennett's decision.
Bennett, a three-time National Coach of the Year winner, compiled a 433-169 record in 18 seasons, including a 364-136 mark at Virginia with 10 NCAA Tournament appearances. He led the Cavaliers to the 2019 national championship and won two ACC Tournament titles and six ACC regular-season crowns.
Bennett served as an assistant for his father Dick at Wisconsin and Washington State, and he rose to prominence after taking over the WSU program in 2006. He earned his first National Coach of the Year award after leading the Cougars to a 26-8 record in 2006-07.
Likely representing the feelings of the college coaching fraternity, Rick Pitino lamented Bennett's decision.
"If the news is true, college basketball just lost a man with incredible class, humility, and dignity," Pitino tweeted. "Tony Bennett is an awesome teacher of our game. You will be deeply missed!"
