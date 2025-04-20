MMA fighter Ahmad Hassanzada arrested week before UFC debut on disturbing charges
By Josh Sanchez
MMA fighter Ahmad Hassanzada, who was set to make his UFC debut in just one week after winning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series, has been removed from the bout after a disturbing development.
According to a report from AG Fight, the 28-year-old Hassanzada was arrested and charged with “"Lewd or Lascivious Act with a Child Under 14" and "Lewd Act on Child Victim 14 or 15, Defendant 10 Years Older Than Victim."
Both are felony charges.
Hassanzada's bail was set at $400,000. He has since been removed from the UFC roster.
“Ahmad Hassanzada was removed from his bout and is no longer signed to the organization,” said UFC officials in a statement to MMAmania.
Hassanzada was set to face off against fellow against lightweight Evan Elder at UFC on ESPN 66, also known as UFC Kansas City, on Saturday, April 26.
UFC Kansas City will be headlined by a bout between undefeated Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates. In the co-main event, former light heavyweight title contender Anthony Smith takes on Zhang Mingyang.
The event will begin with the preliminary card at 6:00 p.m. ET before the six-fight main card begins at 9:00 p.m. ET. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+.
