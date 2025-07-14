MLB News: Reported sale agreement quells franchise relocation rumors
The Tampa Bay Rays aren't going anywhere.
That was among the tops takeaway from Monday's news, reported by Evan Drellich of The Athletic, that a group led by Jacksonville developer Patrick Zalupski has an agreement in principle to buy the Rays for about $1.7 billion.
MORE: Mets fan favorite teases about possible comeback on social media
The Tampa Bay Times reported in June that Memphis hedge fund founder Trip Miller made an undisclosed cash offer for the team, and was prepared to compete with Zalupski’s offer.
In January, a group including Hall of Famer Barry Larkin announced plans to attract an expansion team or relocate an existing franchise to Orlando. One member of the group said at the time he and his minority investors "already secured verbal commitments of nearly" $500 million.
MORE: Lee Elia dies; his famous rant will live on forever
The possibility of relocation loomed large ever since Hurricane Milton destroyed the roof of Tropicana Field, setting of a chain of events that led to the City of St. Petersburg scuttling plans for a new stadium.
Now, as the Rays play out the 2025 season at a minor league ballpark in Tampa, it appears their ultimate long-term destination is nearly decided.
MORE: Astros executive fired in wake of cheating scandal 'very happy about what happened'
The $1.7 billion sale price for one of MLB's smallest-market franchises will come as welcome news to the league's principles — including current Rays owner Stu Sternberg, who bought the team more than 20 years ago for $200 million.
Most likely, Sternberg won't even have to leave town to watch his former team play. According to Drellich, "Zalupski is expected to keep the team in the Tampa Bay area, with a strong preference to be in Tampa rather than St. Petersburg."
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Phillies make incredible $50k gesture to pitcher Cristopher Sanchez after All-Star snub
NBA: ESPN NBA reporter reveals four teams have been interested in trading for LeBron James
NFL: Chargers' second-round pick holding out as rookies report to training camp
SPORTS MEDIA: WWE fans disappointed after Goldberg's retirement speech cut short on NBC
VIRAL: Rapper Drake disses LeBron James after covering up tattoo with another NBA superstar