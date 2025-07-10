MLB news: Lee Elia dies; his famous rant will live on forever
Lee Elia passed away on Wednesday. A baseball lifer, Elia played 95 games in the 1960s for the Chicago Cubs and White Sox. After retiring as a player, he served in a variety of roles for 10 different organizations as a coach, advisor and, famously, a manager.
Elia's teams never won; he was 127-158 in two years with the Cubs and 111-142 in two years with the Phillies. In both instances, he was fired and never worked for either organization again.
No one knew how to burn a bridge the way Elia did on April 29, 1983.
MORE: Fired GM shades owner while interim manager job remains vacant
After the Cubs lost for the 14th time in 19 games, Elia went on a profanity-laced rant against the team's fans.
"I'll tell you one f---ing thing, I hope we get f---ing hotter than s---, just to stuff it up them 3,000 f---ing people that show up every f---ing day, because if they're the real Chicago f---ing fans, they can kiss my f---ing ass right downtown and print it," began the monologue.
MLB: Bobby Jenks' former teammate slams ESPN for poorly worded social media post
Elia was just getting warmed up.
"They’re really, really behind you around here… my f---ing ass," he said. "What the f--- am I supposed to do, go out there and let my f---ing players get destroyed every day and be quiet about it? For the f---ing nickel-dime people who turn up? The m---f---ers don’t even work. That’s why they’re out at the f---ing game. They oughta go out and get a f---ing job and find out what it’s like to go out and earn a f---ing living. Eighty-five percent of the f---ing world is working. The other fifteen percent come out here."
Elia apologized for his comments afterward.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Minnesota Vikings star linebacker allegedly had $240,000 stolen by 'bank' scammers
POP CULTURE: NBA fans suspect Megan Thee Stallion started dating Dallas Mavericks star
WNBA: Angel Reese reveals first Reebok signature sneaker
VIRAL: NFL legend Tom Brady spotted in viral yacht photo alongside 'Modern Family' actress
SPORTS MEDIA: LiAngelo Ball files for divorce from Rashida Nicole days after pregnancy announcement