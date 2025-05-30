The Big Lead

MLB News: Future Hall of Famer to return after month-long injured list stint

The three-time MVP will look to resuscitate his struggling team's fortunes in Cleveland

By J.P. Hoornstra

American League outfielder Mike Trout (45) of the Los Angeles Angels wears number 45 in honor of late teammate Tyler Skaggs prior to the 2019 MLB All Star Game at Progressive Field.
American League outfielder Mike Trout (45) of the Los Angeles Angels wears number 45 in honor of late teammate Tyler Skaggs prior to the 2019 MLB All Star Game at Progressive Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels' game Friday against the Cleveland Guardians will be Mike Trout's first since he suffered a bone bruise in his left knee on April 30.

According to multiple reports, the three-time American League MVP will be activated from the 15-day injured list. Thursday, the Angels optioned rookie outfielder Matthew Lugo to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Trout's return comes at an opportune time for a team that has lost five consecutive games, scoring five runs combined in the process.

Prior to that cold stretch, the Angels had rattled off eight wins in a row to even their record at 25-25.

Now, they will look to one of the greatest players in franchise history to rekindle their Wild Card hopes.

The Angels signed Trout to a 12-year, $426.5 million contract in March 2019, at the time the richest contract in baseball. He still has six years and $212.7 million left on the contract, including this season.

The 33-year-old was hitting just .179 at the time of his injury.

Yet Trout also had hit nine home runs in 121 at-bats, a sign of the typically prodigious power still in his bat. His replacements fared no better. Angels right fielders have a collective .697 OPS, among the worst in MLB this season.

