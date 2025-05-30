MLB News: Future Hall of Famer to return after month-long injured list stint
The Los Angeles Angels' game Friday against the Cleveland Guardians will be Mike Trout's first since he suffered a bone bruise in his left knee on April 30.
According to multiple reports, the three-time American League MVP will be activated from the 15-day injured list. Thursday, the Angels optioned rookie outfielder Matthew Lugo to Triple-A Salt Lake.
MORE: Dodgers make trade, will try to revive former All-Star's career
Trout's return comes at an opportune time for a team that has lost five consecutive games, scoring five runs combined in the process.
Prior to that cold stretch, the Angels had rattled off eight wins in a row to even their record at 25-25.
MORE: Angels sign ex-Dodgers All-Star, continuing a trend
Now, they will look to one of the greatest players in franchise history to rekindle their Wild Card hopes.
The Angels signed Trout to a 12-year, $426.5 million contract in March 2019, at the time the richest contract in baseball. He still has six years and $212.7 million left on the contract, including this season.
MORE: Miguel Cabrera to play final game for Tigers later this year
The 33-year-old was hitting just .179 at the time of his injury.
Yet Trout also had hit nine home runs in 121 at-bats, a sign of the typically prodigious power still in his bat. His replacements fared no better. Angels right fielders have a collective .697 OPS, among the worst in MLB this season.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Stephen A. Smith disrespects Tyrese Haliburton after 'superstar' NBA Playoffs outing
NFL: Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs absent from practice after viral boat video
MLB: Phillies fans berate Braves pitcher Spencer Strider after hurting Bryce Harper
SPORTS MEDIA: Angel Reese raves over signature Reebok logo, thanks mom for name
VIRAL: WNBA star Caitlin Clark gets new role with Indiana Fever during injury rehab