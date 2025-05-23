Miguel Cabrera to play final game for Tigers later this year
The Aragua Tigers, a baseball team that competes in the Venezuelan Winter League, announced Miguel Cabrera will be added to their active roster for the 2025-26 season.
Cabrera retired from Major League Baseball after the 2023 season with a .306 career batting average, 3,174 hits, 511 home runs, and 1,881 RBIs. He joined a rare club—one of just seven players in MLB history with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.
Stats alone don’t define Cabrera. He played with an infectious joy, often smiling even in the batter’s box, yet always fiercely competitive.
Cabrera’s baseball career was a masterclass in hitting, longevity, and adapting through eras. Debuting at age 20 with the Florida Marlins in 2003, Cabrera made an immediate impact, homering in his first game and playing a pivotal role in that year's World Series win.
Cabrera's evolution from a promising rookie to a generational slugger came in Detroit, where he spent the majority of his 21-year career.
MORE: NBC has offer to MLB to take over broadcast rights for ESPN: report
A two-time MVP (2012, 2013), Cabrera reached his apex with the Tigers by capturing the first Triple Crown in 45 years, leading the American League in batting average, home runs, and RBIs in 2012. He was an 11-time All-Star and a four-time batting champion, and his consistency at the plate made him a nightmare for pitchers deep into his late 30s.
Now, Cabrera will return to his native Venezuela for one final ride, a waystation en route to Hall of Fame enshrinement in Cooperstown, N.Y.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: College Football Playoff moves to 'straight seeding' format after unanimous vote
MLB: Former MVP set to return from injury Friday for Braves vs. Padres
NBA: OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives epic luxury gifts to Thunder teammates after winning MVP
SPORTS MEDIA: NFL Films releases emotional tribute video to Colts' Jim Irsay
VIRAL: Jordon Hudson shares Instagram story with her 'Old Bae' Bill Belichick