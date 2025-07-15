MLB Home Run Derby is perfect format for our brain-rotted short attention spans
By Tyler Reed
The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby has come and gone, and the leader of home runs going into the break, Cal Raleigh, would hoist the trophy at the end of the event.
The derby is always one of the most talked about sporting events on the calendar every year. However, some on social media are not fans of the format the league currently uses.
A timed derby means that players are trying to get the most swings in as possible, which is a way different format than the traditional 10 outs, no matter how long it takes.
However, while watching the derby on Monday night, I realized this is the perfect format for the reel era. By the reel era, I mean how we all watch ten-second clips for hours on end, and none of the videos have any substance.
There were so many camera cuts during the derby that I thought my brain was going to spin out of my head.
Fans didn't even get a chance to see a home run because the ESPN camera crew had to get back to the batter in time to see the next swing. What happened to the rule of waiting until the ball has officially landed before the next swing? Oh yeah, we're on a timer.
Hate it if you will, but this is the perfect format for us now. Now, watch me do a viral dance to a song I've never heard of while cooking a recipe that only takes 25 seconds.
