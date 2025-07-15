MLB All-Stars will be wearing team uniforms in game for first time since 2019
By Tyler Reed
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night, and the league is doing something they haven't done since 2019.
In an official post on MLB social pages, the league has announced that players will be wearing their team uniforms for the game. Something that some fans have longed to see once again.
They picked a great year to bring this tradition back, because the All-Star uniforms in Atlanta are pure filth.
The uniforms are a nod to the host city team, the Atlanta Braves, but I gotta say, those baby blues should never see the light of day after the All-Star festivities.
The return of players wearing their team uniforms in the All-Star Game isn't just an issue with baseball fans. It has been an argument in the NBA for quite some time.
No league has made more abominations with All-Star uniforms than the NBA. However, the simple fix would be to allow players to wear their team uniforms.
Looking back, this year's NBA All-Star Game was tragic from every aspect. Hopefully baseball doesn't decide to spray paint the field in Atlanta blue before the game on Tuesday night. Although, it may bring in that younger crowd that supposedly hates baseball.
Let's just focus on the win at hand. Players wearing their team uniform is awesome and the first correct step in the league fixing their All-Star issues.
