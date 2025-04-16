Michael Jordan's missing black Ferrari finally found after 15 mysterious years
Michael Jordan is widely considered the GOAT, and it's because of his aura off the court as much as it is about his achievements with the Chicago Bulls on it. Jordan was the face of the NBA, but his commercial deals were even bigger, with Nike eventually turning MJ into a billionaire.
He has never been one to shy away from showing his wealth either, and his incredible black Ferrari was the perfect example of that. The black 1992 Ferrari 512 TR that MJ was photographed driving to Game 5 of the 1992 NBA Playoffs in Chicago hadn't been seen for years, and now that it's mysterious journey has come to light, the tale is quite an epic one.
The car was tracked down by Curated, the Supercar specialists on YouTube, with over 152K subscribers. According to them, MJ himself acquired the black 1992 Ferrari 512 from Lake Forest Ferrari in Illinois on February 29, 1992. While he was seen driving it many times, he sold the car in 1995 after owning it for just three years.
Chris Gardner, the man who inspired the legendary movie, 'The Pursuit of Happyness,' became the next owner of the car. He changed the iconic plates from 'M AIR J' to 'NOT MJ.' Gardner was also pictured multiple times driving around Chicago in the legendary car.
The car hadn't been seen in public since 2010, but the people at Curated tracked it down to the man who purchased it then at an auction. The man, unfortunately, got bone cancer, and the car went into storage. Miraculously, though, both the owner and the legendary car are still around to this day.
Anything owned by Michael Jordan is worth an incredible sum of money, but his Ferrari might be one of the most coveted items in the world. It's hard to imagine anyone driving it around in 2025, but it's good to know that the beast is around and in good condition.
