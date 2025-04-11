Michael Jordan’s ‘coolest private jet ever’ goes viral
Michael Jordan remains the NBA's GOAT for a big chunk of basketball fans, and his legacy is as untouchable as ever. While there can be debates about his achievements on the court compared to other stars, there is no denying that he leveraged his talent and greatness into becoming wildly successful off the court.
The former Chicago Bulls superstar is worth an estimated $3.5 billion, making an immense profit after he sold the Charlotte Hornets in August of 2023. The billionaire travels in style in accordance with that success, with a clip of his private jet going viral on social media.
Fans love the jet almost as they love Jordan, with one person writing, "Michael Jordan might have the coolest private jet I've ever seen."
A second fan wrote, "Tail number N236MJ is pretty goddamn badass." A third fan added, "This thing is insane!"
"Outside of all the comparisons, you don’t see much of MJ. You can skip the comparisons when it comes to his Jet , Air Jordan 1 with the JumpMan logo on the tail might be one of the coolest rides in the sky," a fourth fan wrote.
Michael Jordan's private jet reportedly cost $70 million, as per Newsweek. The Gulfstream 650ER has earned accolades for being the fastest and furthest-flying aircraft in its category.
What makes Jordan's jet cool in particular is the custom silver-and-black painted exterior, mirroring his signature sneakers. The Jumpman logo on the tail just adds to the coolness factor.
Michael Jordan is a fan of the finer thing in life, and his jet is no exception to this. While not many of us can say we have a private jet, even if we did, it might struggle to be as cool as MJ's.
