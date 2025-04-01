Micah Parsons fires back at Jerry Jones about contract negotiations
By Joe Lago
Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys not for his family but for himself. At least that's the confession he made while making a cameo appearance as himself in "Landman," the Taylor Sheridan drama about the oil industry.
Like the Texas billionaires featured in the show, Jones prides himself on being a shrewd dealmaker. He claims his business acumen applies to contract extension negotiations with the Cowboys' star players.
On Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings, Jones addressed the ongoing, real-life drama over the contract status of Micah Parsons. The four-time Pro Bowl linebacker is expected to become the newest highest-paid non-quarterback in league history when he surpasses Ja'Marr Chase's four-year, $161 million extension with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jones said it's "not uncommon for me to negotiate directly with players," and he prefers to do a deal one-on-one with Parsons.
"The agent is not a factor here, or something to worry about," Jones told reporters. "I don't know his name."
Jones should get familiar with the name and contact info of Parson's agent — David Mulugheta.
Shortly after Jones made his comments, Parsons posted on X to clearly state his position on how extension talks will proceed.
"I will not be doing any deal without David Mulugheta involved!" Parsons tweeted. "Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation."
According to Clarence Hill of All City DLLS, Jones and Parsons have agreed to a record-setting contract extension. The talks did not include Mulugheta, though. Parsons won't sign a new deal until his agent OKs it.
Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein reported that Parsons has asked Jones and his son Stephen to call Mulugheta to complete the negotiations. The Joneses have yet to call the agent.
There will be an ending to this soap opera. Just be prepared for more twists and turns.
