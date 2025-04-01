Cowboys head coach faced with questions on Micah Parsons' future
By Tyler Reed
Would you believe that the Dallas Cowboys are one of the focal points of the NFL offseason once again?
Of course, the most popular franchise in the NFL is a major talking point during the offseason. However, it seems to always be for the wrong reasons.
RELATED: The NFL is making Adam Silver's life hell after stealing Christmas from the NBA
Last year, the team took all the headlines by waiting until the last moment to extend quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. This offseason, it is all about the future of Micah Parsons.
During the NFL's annual meetings, Cowboys' new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, was tasked with answering the question about Parsons' potential contract negotiations.
In typical head coach speech, Schottenheimer said that he believes Parsons will be around for the franchise long-term.
However, the new head coach better get used to these questions, as the Cowboys have never been in a rush to pay their superstars.
Parsons should also be in no rush to agree to an extension. The longer this goes on, the higher the price will be.
But, in true Cowboys fashion, the front office will love to make Parsons the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones loves the limelight, and throwing a few extra million around will only feed into his excitement of making another headline.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Shohei Ohtani leads several Dodgers in updated MLB jersey sales Top 20 list
NBA: Former Celtics Finals MVP reveals he was offered cocaine during his NBA career
CBB: Duke went from one dynasty to another with Jon Scheyer leading the Blue Devils
NFL: Aaron Rodgers' secret weekend workout draws another link to Pittsburgh Steelers
SPORTS MEDIA: Kyle Brandt gives heartfelt goodbye to NFL Network colleague Peter Schrager
VIRAL: Angel Reese stunned after BYU commit AJ Dybantsa dunks over her at Sprite Jam Fest