The Big Lead

Micah Parsons determined to earn the respect of Green Bay Packers teammates

Former All-Pro pass rusher wants to let play on the field do the talking

By Miguel Villafuerte

Green Bay Packers' Karl Brooks with Micah Parsons on the field in their win over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers' Karl Brooks with Micah Parsons on the field in their win over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Respect is earned not given. And while Micah Parsons has been a dominant defensive force since entering the NFL in 2021, he knows that performing and proving this on gamedays is the best way to gain the respect of his new Green Bay Packers teammates.

Parsons recorded a sack and had a winning debut with his new team, in limited snaps, in Green Bay’s 27-13 Week 1 victory over their division rival the Detroit Lions.

RELATED: Micah Parsons fires strong warning ahead of Commanders showdown

And the former Dallas Cowboy is aware that even greater impact will be needed from him to inspire the Packers roster to come together and reach their goals this season.

“You’ve got to win the room. You’ve got to earn guys’ respect not because of your pockets, but because of what you acquire on the field,” Parsons said.

“So I think that’s the most important thing because you know, you could pay a guy a lot of money and not be worth anything. So I think for me the most important thing is to prove what I’m worth on the field and as a teammate, so that way I can win these guys’ respect.”

Parsons’ tenure in Dallas saw him become one of the elite players in football, and it seems the maturity and experience he has gained from those years has him ready to take the next step as a leader who leads by example.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

ROUNDUP: Sunday night cinema, college football 'cupcake' issue, and more

CFB: 3 biggest headlines from Week 2 of 2025 college football season

CFB: ​​Bill Belichick gives blunt answer to why Patriots scouts are banned from Chapel Hill

MLB: Mets' last World Series-winning manager dies at 82

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer denies $28 million Kawhi Leonard allegations

SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN’s Orlovsky compares Philadelphia Eagles duo to Brady and Belichick