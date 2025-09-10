Micah Parsons determined to earn the respect of Green Bay Packers teammates
Respect is earned not given. And while Micah Parsons has been a dominant defensive force since entering the NFL in 2021, he knows that performing and proving this on gamedays is the best way to gain the respect of his new Green Bay Packers teammates.
Parsons recorded a sack and had a winning debut with his new team, in limited snaps, in Green Bay’s 27-13 Week 1 victory over their division rival the Detroit Lions.
And the former Dallas Cowboy is aware that even greater impact will be needed from him to inspire the Packers roster to come together and reach their goals this season.
“You’ve got to win the room. You’ve got to earn guys’ respect not because of your pockets, but because of what you acquire on the field,” Parsons said.
“So I think that’s the most important thing because you know, you could pay a guy a lot of money and not be worth anything. So I think for me the most important thing is to prove what I’m worth on the field and as a teammate, so that way I can win these guys’ respect.”
Parsons’ tenure in Dallas saw him become one of the elite players in football, and it seems the maturity and experience he has gained from those years has him ready to take the next step as a leader who leads by example.
