Micah Parsons fires strong warning ahead of Commanders showdown
Micah Parsons wasted no time making his presence felt in Green Bay last weekend. The newly acquired pass rusher recorded his first sack as a Green Bay Packer during their victory over the Detroit Lions, showing exactly why the franchise mortgaged their future to get him.
Now comes the real test. Washington's rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels brings a different challenge with his dual-threat abilities, but Parsons isn't backing down from the matchup.
"We've got horse engines now. I don't see anybody outrunning me from the edge. I played him a bunch. He knows -- it's different. He's used to those 6-5, 265 D-ends. I just got to make sure I get vertical if I'm going to take the inside move," Parsons told reporters.
That's vintage Parsons right there, confident and direct. The defensive star built his reputation terrorizing NFC East quarterbacks during his Dallas Cowboys days, so facing Washington feels familiar even in different colors.
What Green Bay gave up to land him tells the whole story. General manager Brian Gutekunst surrendered two first-round picks, defensive tackle Kenny Clark, and approved a massive four-year, $186 million extension.
That's franchise-altering money for a defensive player.
The early returns look promising. Green Bay's win over Detroit has people talking about them as legitimate contenders again. Parsons has called on fans to support the defense while acknowledging the responsibility falls on his shoulders to make this unit explosive.
Thursday night against Washington represents another step in proving this blockbuster trade was worth every penny. Daniels may have speed, but Parsons believes he has the edge when it matters most.
