Comedian Larry David urged the New York Jets to draft this MVP quarterback
By Matt Reed
The New York Jets have a history of being terrible at drafting quarterbacks, so in a way it's pretty humorous that a comedy legend had better draft insight on a future NFL MVP than the AFC East front office.
RELATED: Chicago Bears offseason additions show they're ready to contend for Super Bowl
New York has gone through a long history of being straight-up awful when it comes to investing draft capital in the quarterback position, but back in 2018 the organization could've had one of the league's current top players in the pocket had they listened to Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David.
David is a lifelong New York sports fan, who had a good feeling about Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, and the comedian even went to the Jets and former general manager Mike Maccagnan to push them in the direction of taking the quarterback.
Obviously that never happened, and since that point, Jackson has gone on to do great things with the Baltimore Ravens, including winning two NFL MVP awards and leading the Ravens to the postseason on several occasions.
After picking up Justin Fields in free agency this offseason, perhaps the Jets could be in the market for yet another quarterback in this month's draft, which has become a recurring theme over the years as the franchise continues to search for a viable long-term option to lead the in the passing game.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Masters mayhem, Paddy's big moment, NIL circus, and more
NBA: Will LeBron James be exposed in NBA playoffs?
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers suffer worst home shutout loss in franchise history
NFL: Chicago Bears offseason addition sees franchise as place to win Super Bowl
SPORTS MEDIA: Bryson DeChambeau bothered by Rory McIlroy's behavior during Masters win