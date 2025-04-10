Miami Dolphins mock draft: Two weeks from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the Miami Dolphins with the No. 13 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Mason Cameron, Pro Football Focus: The Dolphins' prime directive during the 2025 NFL Draft has to be finding significant upgrades across the offensive interior to better protect Tua Tagovailoa after posting just a 55.6 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024. Banks (89.9 PFF pass-blocking grade) could step in on day one as an upgrade over Liam Eichenberg with the potential to slide to tackle following the news of Terron Armstead‘s retirement.
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: The Dolphins could use this pick to clean up the CB2 spot opposite Jalen Ramsey, where either Storm Duck, Cam Smith or Ethan Bonner is currently slated to start. Barron would jump to the front of the line. His ball skills (five INTs in 2024), speed and versatility would boost the unit.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: Forgoing the offensive and defensive lines here to select a cornerback might cause quite a stir given the state of the Dolphins' fronts. But with the top options at those positions already accounted for, Barron could extend Miami's versatility in the secondary.
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: Taking an offensive tackle at this point makes a lot of sense, and Conerly would be a nice fit in Miami's system. He is athletic with a ton of upside and would give the Dolphins another dice roll for their tackle situation to go along with Patrick Paul.
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: The most complete athlete in this draft, Emmanwori has versatility that knows nearly no limit — he’s 6-foot-3, 220 pounds with a 4.38-second 40 time, 43-inch vertical and 11 foot, 6 inch broad jump. He’s still learning how to be consistent, but Emmanwori has the potential to be a defensive coordinator’s best friend.
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Grant is a really good athlete for his size — and he has a knack for getting his hands up in the passing lane and knocking the ball down. He has a surprisingly quick first step and uses his hands well to shoot gaps and be a disruptive presence in the backfield. For me, he's more explosive and consistent than Kris Jenkins, his former teammate and Bengals second-rounder in '24.
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Rob Rang, Fox Sports: One of several teams needing a boost on the defensive interior, the Dolphins are well-positioned to nab Nolen, the most disruptive big man in the class. The injury to Tua Tagovailoa was obviously the biggest factor in Miami's disappointing 8-9 season, but don't overlook the loss of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to the Raiders in free agency last year. Nolen is quick and balanced, squeezing through gaps to create havoc behind the line.
