Miami Dolphins mock draft: Three weeks from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
MORE: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?
Below are the players being projected to the Miami Dolphins with the No. 13 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Pro Football Network: With Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history, protecting him has to be the Dolphins' top priority. Banks has one of the highest ceilings in this offensive tackle class. He’s well-built with long arms, a strong anchor and impressive agility. His hand usage still needs refining, but if he cleans that up, he could be a long-term starter anywhere on the line.
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Banks gives the Dolphins stability at potentially two positions up front because of his guard-tackle versatility.
Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus: Miami needs help on the offensive line. Banks fits as an excellent pass protector and experienced outside-zone blocker.
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: The Dolphins could use a couple of safeties. Although Emmanwori is built like a linebacker, he ran a scorching 4.38-second 40-yard dash.
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Just one look at the Dolphins' roster makes it obvious that the defensive line is a must-draft position for them, one they should hit more than once. Grant is a big talent with upside who still needs polish.
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Field Yates, ESPN: I know the Dolphins must address their interior offensive line, but cornerback should not be overlooked. There is a big hole at CB2 in Miami opposite Jalen Ramsey, with Storm Duck and Cam Smith currently listed as options to start. Johnson has strong ball skills (nine career interceptions, including two pick-sixes in just six games last season) to pair with his great 6-foot-2 size. While there are some questions about his top-end speed, he's a good example of a prospect who has enough tools to overcome any potential limitations.
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Dame Parson, Bleacher Report: After losing safety Jevon Holland to the New York Giants, the Dolphins need a playmaker at the top of their defense. Starks has the instincts and athleticism to thrive as a center-fielding, single-high free safety. He is adept as a nickel defender in man coverage, too. Starks has the makings of an impact player early in his NFL career.
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Garrett Podell, CBS Sports: Warren could help boost the Dolphins' offense in both the run game as a blocker and in the passing game as a target over the middle for Tua Tagovailoa. He's the 2024 John Mackey Award winner as college football's top tight end, and he is the only college football player since 2017 with at least 30 snaps at tight end, out wide, in the slot, in the backfield and at quarterback in a season, per CBS Sports Research. Head coach Mike McDaniel could have his own George Kittle down in South Florida.
