Watch: Mets release trailer for docuseries chronicling $765 million Juan Soto pursuit
The most lucrative free agent pursuit in the history of professional sports is getting the documentary treatment.
The Mets announced a two-part docuseries The Pursuit, chronicling their December signing of outfielder Juan Soto, will be released Friday. The Mets won the bidding for Soto with a 15-year, $765 million contract — the largest contract ever given a player in professional sports history.
The Mets released a trailer on YouTube:
Part 1 of The Pursuit launches on Friday. Part 2 launches March 21, with both episodes and bonus content available via the Mets’ YouTube channel.
“Juan’s signing was a monumental moment in the sports industry, and we couldn’t think of a better topic to be our first foray into producing longform content,” Mets President of Business Operations M. Scott Havens said in a press release. “We’ve seen that sports-themed content is an effective tool in reaching both avid and casual fans, and we are excited to share a behind-the-scenes look into what went into targeting a top-tier, generational talent.”
“Ever since we signed Juan Soto, the sports world has been buzzing and fans have been seeking more detail on what went into this historic acquisition for the club,” said Bobby Clemens, Vice President, Creative Content & Creative Director for the Mets. “We wanted to tell this story in a way that gave our fans a true, behind-the-scenes look unlike anything they have experienced in the past. From our ownership’s family-first mindset to the detailed and analytical minds of our Baseball Operations group, all the way to our players and alumni, we wanted to capture just how special of a moment this was for our organization and sports in general.”
The Soto pursuit was already well-chronicled by ESPN, The Athletic, and others, so it will be interesting to see what (if anything) the cameras were able to capture that the writers were not.
