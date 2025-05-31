Memorial Tournament tee times 2025: Round 3 groupings for Saturday
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour rolls into the weekend with Round 3 of the 2025Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Entering the weekend, Benjamin Griffin and Nick Taylor are tied for the lead at 7-under, while Akshay Bhatia sits alone in second at 5-under. Within striking distance is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who is at 4-under par following the second round.
You can watch Round 3 on Saturday on the Golf Channel from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET ET, while CBS will provide coverage later in the day. The entire third round is available on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for Round 3 on Saturday, May 31 can be seen below (all times Eastern).
Memorial Tournament Round 3 tee times & pairings
Tee No. 1
10:00 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama
10:05 a.m.: Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark
10:15 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin
10:25 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
10:36 a.m.: Max Greyserman, Michael Kim
10:47 a.m.: Alex Noren, Stephan Jaeger
10:58 a.m.: Adam Scott, Brandt Snedeker
11:09 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Thomas Detry
11:20 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Harry Higgs
11:31 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland
11:42 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Sepp Straka
11:58 a.m.: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
12:09 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens
12:20 p.m.: Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy
12:31 p.m.: Austin Eckroat, Ludvig Åberg
12:42 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Corey Conners
12:53 p.m.: Tony Finau, Bud Cauley
1:04 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
1:15 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay
1:26 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Taylor Pendrith
1:37 p.m.: Eric Cole, Ryan Gerard
1:48 p.m.: Harris English, Justin Rose
2:04 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Jacob Bridgeman
2:15 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Ryan Fox
2:26 p.m.: Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele
2:37 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge
2:48 p.m.: Sam Burns, Shane Lowry
2:59 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler
3:10 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Ben Griffin
