Memorial Tournament tee times 2025: Round 3 groupings for Saturday

Round 3 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament gets underway on Saturday, May 31. Here is when your favorite golfer's tee time at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

By Josh Sanchez

Scottie Scheffler tees off on the first hole during the Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the first hole during the Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The PGA Tour rolls into the weekend with Round 3 of the 2025Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Entering the weekend, Benjamin Griffin and Nick Taylor are tied for the lead at 7-under, while Akshay Bhatia sits alone in second at 5-under. Within striking distance is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who is at 4-under par following the second round.

You can watch Round 3 on Saturday on the Golf Channel from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET ET, while CBS will provide coverage later in the day. The entire third round is available on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?

A full look at the tee times and groupings for Round 3 on Saturday, May 31 can be seen below (all times Eastern).

Memorial Tournament Round 3 tee times & pairings

Scottie Scheffler walks off the 10th tee at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Scottie Scheffler walks off the 10th tee at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tee No. 1

10:00 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama
10:05 a.m.: Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark
10:15 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin
10:25 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
10:36 a.m.: Max Greyserman, Michael Kim
10:47 a.m.: Alex Noren, Stephan Jaeger
10:58 a.m.: Adam Scott, Brandt Snedeker
11:09 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Thomas Detry
11:20 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Harry Higgs
11:31 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland
11:42 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Sepp Straka
11:58 a.m.: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
12:09 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens
12:20 p.m.: Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy
12:31 p.m.: Austin Eckroat, Ludvig Åberg
12:42 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Corey Conners
12:53 p.m.: Tony Finau, Bud Cauley
1:04 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
1:15 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay
1:26 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Taylor Pendrith
1:37 p.m.: Eric Cole, Ryan Gerard
1:48 p.m.: Harris English, Justin Rose
2:04 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Jacob Bridgeman
2:15 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Ryan Fox
2:26 p.m.: Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele
2:37 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge
2:48 p.m.: Sam Burns, Shane Lowry
2:59 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler
3:10 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Ben Griffin

