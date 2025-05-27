PGA Tour star Max Homa, Chipotle releases hilarious burrito-inspired golf gear
By Matt Reed
Max Homa is known for having one of the best personalities on the PGA Tour, and based on his most recent collaboration off the course he's backing that up once again after partnering with one of the biggest fast food chains in America.
The PGA Tour veteran teamed up with Chipotle and Cobra Golf recently to drop a new golf head cover, but it comes with an interesting twist pertaining to the Mexican food restaurant.
The head cover is shaped like a burrito in its tin foil wrapping and the 'Chipotle' branding on the outside, which is certainly a fun touch.
The 34 year old is still looking for his first major championship victory in his PGA career, but perhaps this new collaboration will be the lucky boost he needs to capture that elusive title.
