Mel Kiper net worth: ESPN NFL Draft guru salary, job history & more
By Tyler Reed
It's one of the most wonderful times of the year for all of us NFL fan degenerates. This Thursday, the Tennessee Titans will be the first team on the clock for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The NFL Draft has basically become a holiday, one that the President should look into giving us a few days off for, might I add.
There are certain names that are synonymous with the draft, and one of those names is ESPN's NFL Draft scouting guru, Mel Kiper Jr.
Kiper is a mainstay on our television screens for the draft, and we wouldn't want it any other way. However, how much do we really know about our favorite draft expert?
Let's take a look back at the history of Kiper's television career and just how much being the top draft expert can bring up one's net worth.
Kiper's Road To The Top
Life hasn't always been pumpkin pie for Kiper. Nobody starts at the top of their field. Kiper worked his way to the top of the draft scouting mountain.
ESPN hired Kiper back in 1984, and since then, he has been one of the company's biggest contributors to NFL Draft analysis, and a major reason for the growth of the popularity of the NFL Draft.
Mel Kiper Net Worth
Is being one of the top names in the NFL Draft world a high-paying career? Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Kiper Jr.'s net worth is $7 million. The man can buy a lot of pumpkin pie with that kind of cash.
What About The Pie?
Kiper's love for pumpkin pie goes beyond any love you might think you have for the dessert. In an interview from a few years back with the fellas at 'Pardon My Take', Kiper admitted that he eats two to three pieces of pumpkin pie a day.
However, there is a catch. Kiper does not eat the crust, which makes me wonder why he doesn't just buy pumpkin baby food. But hey, it's the fuel of the greatest mind in the NFL Draft scouting world. Don't question his methods.
