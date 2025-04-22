NFL Draft 2025: Titans confirm plans for top pick amid trade rumors
After weeks of speculation and rumor, the Tennessee Titans have taken a fair amount of drama out of the first overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft.
General manager Mike Borgonzi told reporters Tuesday that the team won't be trading out of the first pick in the Draft, according to Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons.
“We’ve come to a consensus — the entire organization — to stay at that pick,” Borgonzi said in the team’s pre-draft press conference on Tuesday. “And I guess you’ll find out Thursday night who we pick.”
RELATED: Jerry Jones teases Cowboys' big plans ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Borgonzi also confirmed that the team had fielded a number of calls from teams interested in trading up to the first overall pick.
“There was interest, yeah,” Borgonzi said. “I thought that was doing our due diligence and going through the process to listen to those offers. And there were. I don’t want to go into specifics of what the offers were or the teams were. But there were offers.”
Borgonzi noted he felt like he needed to listen to the offers, even though the team's preference was to stay put.
“It’s such a long process here and we wanted to go through the whole thing,” Borgonzi said. “I don’t know if there was a certain point along the process, but we were listening the whole time. And then as we got toward the end of the process, we decided as an organization we were going to stay.”
While the Titans have met with two-way star Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, the general consensus is that they have one player and one player only in their sights at this point: Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
Ward is by far the best quarterback prospect in this class, with a tantalizing array of physical tools at his disposal. Given their dire need for a competent passer, and how badly they missed on Will Levis, it would be hard to pass up taking Ward and his playmaking ability first overall.
However, he's hardly a perfect pick; while he's not the most turnover prone quarterback, he does have a penchant for coughing the ball up, and when he does, it's often a particularly ugly-looking interception. But, those plays are typically outweighed by Ward's brilliance and playmaking ability, which is what makes him such a tatalizing first overall pick.
Ultimately, it's clear the Titans felt comfortable enough with Ward (or potentially Hunter or Carter if they feel like zigging) to stay in that first overall spot.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: The Iamaleava Family continues to live up to its name
NBA: Final straw that led to Mavericks’ Nico Harrison’s NBA-changing Luka Doncic trade
NHL: Alex Ovechkin continues his scoring ways to open Capitals' NHL Playoffs run
SPORTS MEDIA: Livvy Dunne shares emotional goodbye to LSU, gymnastics in heartfelt video
VIRAL: Hanna Cavinder destroys Miami QB Carson Beck with sister Hanna, Kai Trump in UFC vlog