ESPN NFL Draft expert has Shedeur Sanders landing on big stage in latest mock draft
By Tyler Reed
With the start of the NFL Combine, discussions about the 2025 NFL Draft are heating up. Fans begin to dream up their team's perfect selection.
Just like any other season, there are plenty of teams in need of finding a talented quarterback. Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be one of the names being tossed around as the next franchise quarterback.
However, just when will Sanders hear his name called? ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper has Sanders heading to the city that never sleeps.
According to Kiper, Sanders' best fit could be with the New York Jets, who are selecting seventh overall in the draft.
"The Jets, however, might favor drafting a quarterback over trying another veteran. Because they aremoving on from Aaron Rodgers, they could opt for the high-end accuracy and field vision of Sanders in an offense that has plenty of pieces already in place. In 2024, Sanders completed 74.0% of his passes, had 4,134 passing yards and threw 37 TDs. Those are all top-four numbers in the FBS," stated Kiper.
Kiper also went on to say that Sanders could elevate the young talent around him if he landed with the Jets. There's still a few weeks before the draft; however, will New York be ready to enter prime time with Sanders?
