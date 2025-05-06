Matthew Stafford passed on much bigger payday to remain with Rams
By Joe Lago
Matthew Stafford must really love L.A.
The Los Angeles Rams quarterback flirted with the idea of playing elsewhere in his search for more guaranteed money, having only $4 million assured for 2025 and none attached to 2026 on his contract. Ultimately, Stafford settled on sticking with the team he led to a Super Bowl LVI victory, opting for a new two-year, $80 million contract — $84 million if you include the $4 million roster bonus.
RELATED: Bills GM Brandon Beane rips 'dumbest' criticism of Buffalo's draft by local radio show
As Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer pointed out Tuesday, Stafford left a lot of money on the table to stay in Southern California.
When Stafford was out seeking much greener pastures, he reportedly received offers of $100 million over two years from the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders. The 37-year-old walked away from the extra $20 million from two rebuilding franchises for a Rams squad that surprisingly won the NFC West, lost to eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs and is in position to make a deeper postseason run in 2025.
Rams head coach Sean McVay clarified that the team had no problem with Stafford's contract drama, which began before the 2024 season.
"There is no dispute — and let's not get it twisted in regards to anybody wanting him to be our quarterback," McVay said on "Fitz & Whit" podcast with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth. "Now, there's layers to it. You have to be able to say, 'Hey, how do we continuously build? How do we support him? How do we make sure that he's getting what is his worth relative to those things?'"
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Derby winner, NBA Playoffs heat up, don't sleep on puck, and more
CFB: College football's most toxic fan bases revealed
MLB: Pirates fan making 'significant progress' in hospital after 20-foot fall
NBA: Warriors rescued by unlikely record-setting hero in Game 7 win over Rockets
NFL: President Donald Trump set to reveal the 2027 NFL Draft location
SPORTS MEDIA: 'Saturday Night Live' diabolically roasts Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson relationship