Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets third richest contract in MLB history from Blue Jays
By Joe Lago
After the Toronto Blue Jays blew past his self-imposed deadline for a new contract, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. faced an uncertain future but one with plenty of landing spots in free agency next offseason.
On Sunday night, Toronto achieved what it should've accomplished long ago. The club finally agreed to an extension with Guerrero that not only keeps its homegrown franchise star off the market but also likely guarantees he will be a Blue Jay for life.
Guerrero and Toronto reportedly agreed to a 14-year, $500 million deal that ranks as the third richest in MLB history behind only Juan Soto's 15-year, $765 million pact with the New York Mets and Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported the final agreement. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Guerrero's extension includes no deferrals, a full no-trade clause and a signing bonus.
While its sizable investment in a first baseman will be debated, the Blue Jays front office desperately needed a victory after swinging and missing in its pursuits of Ohtani and Soto over the last two offseasons. With several key veterans set to hit free agency after this season, including shortstop Bo Bichette, Guerrero will be the centerpiece for Toronto to build around.
With Guerrero getting paid, the future bodes well for other MLB stars seeking paydays, namely Kyle Tucker.
The Chicago Cubs acquired the 28-year-old three-time All-Star from the Houston Astros in the final year of his deal, and Tucker has been spectacular so far in his contract push with five home runs, 15 RBIs, .745 slugging percentage and 1.203 OPS — all tops in the National League.
