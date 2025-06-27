Mark Cuban has one position in mind for Mavericks' number one pick, Cooper Flagg
By Tyler Reed
As soon as it was revealed that the Dallas Mavericks had won the NBA Draft Lottery, everyone knew who the franchise would be selecting number one overall.
On Wednesday, the biggest non-secret came to fruition when it was finally announced that the franchise had selected Cooper Flagg to be the future of the franchise.
Everyone around the Mavericks is excited, including minority owner Mark Cuban. When speaking with the media, Cuban admitted that he has already texted with Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd about what position Flagg should play next season.
Cuban told his head coach that he wants to see Flagg play point guard and was very adamant about that opinion.
The Mavericks are coming off one of the more confusing seasons that a team has had in quite some time. The decision to trade the face of their franchise, Luka Doncic, is still reverberating across the fanbase.
However, it's well past time to look past a move that cannot be undone. The fanbase now has a new face in Flagg, who is hoping to be the type of player that Doncic was in Dallas.
Mavericks fans will get their first glimpse of Flagg during the NBA's Summer League, where he will meet the Los Angeles Lakers in his first NBA action.
