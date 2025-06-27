The Big Lead

Cooper Flagg becomes overwhelming NBA Rookie of the Year favorite for 2025 season

The newest star addition to the Dallas Mavericks organization has high expectations for his debut NBA season based on Rookie of the Year odds.

By Matt Reed

Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted first by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft
Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted first by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks already know they have a big-time superstar on their hands after drafting Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and oddsmakers are also sharing that same sentiment after dropping very early Rookie of the Year odds.

According to BetMGM odds, Flagg is an overwhelming -225 favorite to win ROTY with the Mavericks, while Tre Johnson, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe round out the top 5 with significantly higher odds.

Flagg will be expected to carry the offensive load for the Mavericks almost immediately when he tips off his NBA career alongside Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving.

Dallas will certainly be hoping for quick production out of the former Duke star after trading away their number one offensive asset last season when they sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

