2025 NBA Draft posts lackluster TV ratings despite Cooper Flagg attention

Even the former Duke superstar wasn't enough to give the NBA a big ratings night after being selected by the Dallas Mavericks.

By Matt Reed

Top NBA Draft prospects Jeremiah Fears, Cooper Flagg, and Dylan Harper stand on stage before the 2025 NBA Draft
Top NBA Draft prospects Jeremiah Fears, Cooper Flagg, and Dylan Harper stand on stage before the 2025 NBA Draft / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
While the NBA world was certainly excited to see Duke star Cooper Flagg have his name called by commissioner Adam Silver during the 2025 NBA Draft, the league certainly had a rough night after seeing a dip in television ratings.

Like many anticipated, Flagg was selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks, who improbably defied the odds of grabbing the top pick with less than a two percent chance. However, the attention surrounding the big man wasn't enough to give the NBA the viewership that they expected.

As a whole, the NBA Draft ratings were down 14.5 percent for the first round of coverage, and perhaps that was because the top two players taken were virtually set in stone for weeks and months in the lead up to the event.

Flagg was followed by Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, who impressed during his freshman season in New Jersey while playing alongside Ace Bailey.

