NBA fans troll Marcus Morris Sr. following fraud charge arrest
While Marcus Morris Sr. is technically a free agent in the NBA, he has begun transitioning to the second part of his career in recent times. Having last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Morris has made quite a few appearances on ESPN's First Take.
His media career might have taken a slight hit based on the news that dropped late on Sunday, however. TMZ reported that Morris has been arrested on charges of fraud. The 13-year NBA veteran was reportedly taken into custody Sunday in Broward County, Florida.
The reports suggest that Morris wrote a bad check and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Fans didn't have much sympathy for him either; the comments in response to TMZ's article were quite ruthless.
"I’m sick to my stomach that Marcus Morris was referred to as an NBA star," one fan wrote. "This doesn't move me, I've known he's a fraud for years," another said.
"SAS loves to surround himself with dudes that have drama surrounded by them," a third fan pointed out. "Not a great look for his ESPN career ngl," said a fourth fan.
"Oh no, someone is in trouble," a fifth fan wrote. "Fraudulently claiming he could fight the Jokic brothers. What a loser," said a sixth, bringing up the ongoing beef.
All jokes and trolling aside, details about this story are likely to come out in the following days. Morris will be hoping it blows over as fast as possible; otherwise, his TV career might be affected.
