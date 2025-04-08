The Houston Cougars already know who will replace Kelvin Sampson when he retires
By Matt Reed
The Houston Cougars have defied many odds getting to the 2025 NCAA Tournament championship game, and if Kelvin Sampson's team manages to knock off fellow one seed, the Florida Gators, it could even be the last game that the head coach finds himself on a sideline.
Sampson, 70, has been coaching since 1979 and has found so much success recently with the Cougars by building Houston into a national powerhouse. However, with a potential national title looming it's very possible that Sampson could opt to retire with a win Monday night.
According to Front Office Sports, this is something that Houston has been preparing for and they even know who Sampson's successor would be in the event that he does retire.
Sampson reportedly has named his son, Kellen, as the team's next "head coach in waiting" and the younger Sampson would earn a $2 million contract annually.
Perhaps it's too early to talk retirement, especially given the way Houston has played in recent seasons, but in the NIL era and constant turnover on rosters retirement could be something that's weighing on Sampson after a long and successful career both as a college and NBA coach.
