Baltimore Ravens release fan-friendly concession menu ahead of regular season
By Tyler Reed
The NFL regular season begins on Thursday when the Dallas Cowboys meet the Philadelphia Eagles in a primetime NFC East showdown.
The game will also be the final Super Bowl celebration for the Eagles before they attempt to go back-to-back.
A big game like the Cowboys and Eagles in primetime means that tickets were probably not cheap. Actually, tickets for any NFL game are not cheap.
So, when the Baltimore Ravens released a new fan-friendly concession menu, fans realized they will be able to eat a mid hot dog after paying a car payment price to watch their favorite team in action.
Looking for the ultimate game day dinner for under $10? The Ravens have you covered. Fans can get a hot dog and french fries for less than 10 bucks.
Seeing popcorn for $1.99 also feels insane in this day and age. I feel like if you walked into a movie theater hoping to pay $2 for popcorn, they would have you arrested.
Kudos for making concessions cheaper. Now, let's work on making the entire game day experience cheaper for everyone. NFL Sunday Ticket is already the price of college tuition. But hey, if the people are paying, abuse them. Right?
