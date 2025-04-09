Luka Doncic gets real about emotional Dallas return
Wednesday will bring perhaps the most anticipated NBA regular-season game in recent memory. Luka Doncic will return to Dallas for the first time since the organization shockingly traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Having been drafted by the Mavericks, Doncic led them to the NBA Finals while also racking up 5 All-NBA First Team appearances during that time. After being traded, he even mentioned that he thought he would be in Dallas for his whole career. So understandably, it's going to be an emotional night for the Slovenian superstar, and he opened up about it on Tuesday,
"Of course, there's gonna be a lot of emotion for me," Luka Doncic said. "I don't even know what to expect, I don't know how I'm gonna feel, honestly. I know I'm looking forward to being back in Dallas, obviously, with the fans, my teammates... ex-teammates. And yeah, it's gonna be very emotional for me for sure.
That Luka Doncic still referred to his former teammates as his before correcting himself goes to show that he isn't quite over the trade just yet. His performances for the Lakers have been steadily improving, although he's yet to have a signature Luka game since moving.
The Dallas Mavericks have put special 'thank you' t-shirts in their arena in preparation for Luka's return. But that will create further emotional turmoil, considering that he never chose to leave the team in the first place.
After a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, the Lakers need to get a win against the Mavericks and for that to happen, Luka will need to process his emotions and be at his best on the court.
