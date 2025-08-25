Love Island USA season 7 reunion live stream: How to watch online
By Josh Sanchez
If there was one thing that took the world by storm over the summer, it was the Love Island USA phenomenon. This season, the 7th season of the franchise, brought all of the drama and brought several viral moments on social media.
This year's winners were Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, who split the $100,000 grand prize.
MORE: Coco Gauff sends Love Island favorites 'Nicolandria' & Chelley US Open invite
Fan favorites from the show included the power couple 'Nicolandria,' Olandria Carthen & Nic Vansteenberge, Chelley Bissainthe, and her partner Ace Greene, while there was also a controversial figure, Huda Mustafa.
Earlier this month, the cast came together in New York City for the reunion special, hosted by Andy Cohen. That will air on Monday, August 25, in primetime on Peacock.
How can you tune into Monday night's finale?
Here is how to tune into the reunion special with the cast of Love Island USA season 7 can be seen below.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers gift custom jersey to Love Island USA star Pepe Garcia at camp
'Love Island USA' season 7 live stream & viewing info
Date: Monday, August 25, 2025
Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch 'Love Island USA' season 7 live online
Want to watch the Love Island USA reunion live on your computer screen or live stream to your television? Well, good news, friends: I got you covered! The specialwill be available live on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service.
Peacock Premium can be had for $10.99/month or $109.99/year (with ads) and Peacock Premium Plus for $16.99/month or $169.99/year (ad-free with some exclusions and local NBC channel access). The service includes live coverage from NBC networks, Premier League, cycling, Pro Motocross, and NTT IndyCar Series—plus all of our Premium movies, TV shows, and more.
