Los Angeles Lakers unveil new Statement Edition jersey

The Los Angeles Lakers reveal their Statement Edition jerseys that will be worn this upcoming season.

By Tyler Reed

The Los Angeles Lakers logo at midcourt at Crypto.com Arena.
The Los Angeles Lakers logo at midcourt at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers were probably hoping not to deal with so much uncertainty talk surrounding the franchise this week.

On Sunday, LeBron James opted into a one-year $52 million deal with the franchise; however, comments from James' agent, Rich Paul, led many to believe that the Lakers star is not set on playing with the franchise this upcoming season.

The future may be unknown for the Lakers' roster heading into the new season, but they have absolutely nailed their new Statement Edition uniforms.

Every sport has decided that the more jerseys, the better, which is something I am a massive fan of. However, sometimes teams do not get the assignment, and fail miserably.

The Lakers hit this one out of the park. A legacy franchise like the Lakers does not need all the bells and whistles that have been seen in other Statement Edition jerseys. It's simple, which means it's perfect.

The Lakers are purple and gold, and the Boston Celtics are green and white. That's the way things should always be. I can do a whole post on those teams having black uniforms, but I don't want to ruin my Monday completely.

The Lakers get an A+ from this blogger. However, they may regret using the 23 as the model in the photo.

