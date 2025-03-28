Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw offers encouraging update on return
The Dodgers re-signed Clayton Kershaw in February to a contract that guarantees him at least $7.5 million for what would be his 18th major league season — all in Los Angeles.
So far, Kershaw still hasn't thrown a pitch. The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer is attempting to return from multiple offseason surgeries, and must perform to his typically high level (or close to it) to contribute to a team that won the World Series last October.
An important step to Kershaw's return will come Saturday, when he'll face hitters at Dodger Stadium for the first time since last year.
“I won’t be happy til I’m back on the mound" in games, Kershaw told reporters Friday, including Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group.
The money is a moot point for Kershaw, who's earned nearly $300 million in his career according to Baseball Reference. Still, it's worth noting that he can earn an additional $8.5 million in incentives this year if he makes 16 starts and is on the Dodgers' active roster for 90 days.
The full $8.5 million is very much in play if Kershaw is able to maintain steady progress back to the mound beginning this weekend.
The Dodgers signed free agents Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki to join a rotation that already included right-handers Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin (who's also on the injured list but faced hitters Friday).
Shohei Ohtani is also expected to resume his two-way duties at some point this season after exclusively serving as the Dodgers' designated hitter — and winning the National League MVP award — in 2024.
Against this backdrop, it isn't obvious when or how the Dodgers will make room for Kershaw in their rotation.
Regardless of his present situation, Kershaw's place in franchise history is secure. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer is 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA in his career. He's won three Cy Young Awards, made 10 All-Star teams, and won the 2014 MVP Award.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Former MLB infielder discusses replacing Fernando Valenzuela in radio booth
SPORTS MEDIA: Chicago radio personality engages troll on social media, gets fired
MLB: MLB.tv inaccessible on Opening Day because of technical issue
SPORTS MEDIA: Joe Buck's proud dad story about his father, Jack, will warm your heart
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: 'Fight For Glory' amps up traditional World Series highlight film