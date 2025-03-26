Dodgers set records with $1 billion revenues, $150 million revenue-sharing: report
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in 2024, and they were big winners off the field as well.
According to a new report from Sportico, the Dodgers became only the fourth team to gross at least $1 billion in revenue, a threshold previously only hit by the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and La Liga clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Kurt Badenhausen reports that the Dodgers are now worth $7.73 billion, including their real estate and related businesses, a 23 percent jump over last year. That franchise valuation ranks second in MLB to the New York Yankees according to valuations released this week by Sportico and Forbes.
Under MLB rules, Los Angeles must pay an MLB-record $103 million in luxury tax penalties in addition to "around $150 million" in revenue sharing, according to Sportico.
The sources of the Dodgers' financial success aren't difficult to decipher. In addition to playing more games than any team last year — and winning it all — their star-studded roster includes the most marketable player in the sport, Shohei Ohtani.
The Japanese-born two-way star is a walking ratings boon. Ohtani will take in an estimated $100 million in endorsements this year while costing the Dodgers only $2 million in present-day cash by virtue of his $68 million in annual salary deferrals.
Los Angeles annually leads MLB in attendance in their fully-paid-off ballpark, and own the land surrounding Dodger Stadium. Their RSN deal with Comcast is the most lucrative in the business.
Against this backdrop, it's no surprise to see the Dodgers shatter baseball revenue records.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: GM says 'there's going to be some issues' sharing a Triple-A field with rivals
SPORTS MEDIA: Chicago radio personality engages troll on social media, gets fired
SPORTS MEDIA: Longtime baseball play-by-play voice, ESPN alum, announces retirement
MLB: Minor league team removes female anatomy-conjuring logo from website
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Ron Howard explains how Vin Scully inspired him