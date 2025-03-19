The Big Lead

Shohei Ohtani's first home run of season sends Tokyo crowd into frenzy

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani gave the MLB Tokyo crowd what it came for by delivering his first home run of the 2025 season, and the crowd went wild.

By Josh Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

If you come, he will deliver. Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers did just that on Wednesday morning in Game 2 of MLB Tokyo. The reigning World Series champions followed up a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 on Tuesday with another dominant effort, 6-3, but this win was even more special.

In the top of the fifth inning, Ohtani stepped to the plate in front of his countrymen and gave them exactly the moment they have all been waiting for.

Ohtani crushed an absolute bomb to right centerfield for his first home run of the 2025 season.

MORE: MLB Tokyo Series beer prices have fans in awe as Dodgers-Cubs open season in Japan

The crowd erupted as soon as the ball left his bat.

That is a special moment.

MORE: Two-third of fans want an MLB salary cap, poll says, but would it stop the Dodgers?

Ohtani smashing a home run in Japan to start the season in front of a crowd that isn't always going to go to any game they want is a spectacular moment.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani walks on the field before the game against the Chicago Cubs
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani walks on the field before the game against the Chicago Cubs / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Ohtani finished the game with his home run, two BB, and one RBI, as the Dodgers beat the Cubs, 6-3, for the second consecutive day.

Up next for Ohtani and the defending champs is a trip back to the states and a trio of Spring Training games against the Los Angeles Angels, before returning to regular season action against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, March 27, for their home opener. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at Dodgers Stadium.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead

NFL: Cam Ward looking like No. 1 pick

NBA: Is there any saving the Suns?

CBB: Rick Barnes is ready for viral Wofford star Kyler Filewich

NBA/SPORTS MEDIA:LaVar Ball tells SLAM all about his health issues

Home/MLB