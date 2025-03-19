Shohei Ohtani's first home run of season sends Tokyo crowd into frenzy
By Josh Sanchez
If you come, he will deliver. Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers did just that on Wednesday morning in Game 2 of MLB Tokyo. The reigning World Series champions followed up a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 on Tuesday with another dominant effort, 6-3, but this win was even more special.
In the top of the fifth inning, Ohtani stepped to the plate in front of his countrymen and gave them exactly the moment they have all been waiting for.
Ohtani crushed an absolute bomb to right centerfield for his first home run of the 2025 season.
The crowd erupted as soon as the ball left his bat.
That is a special moment.
Ohtani smashing a home run in Japan to start the season in front of a crowd that isn't always going to go to any game they want is a spectacular moment.
Ohtani finished the game with his home run, two BB, and one RBI, as the Dodgers beat the Cubs, 6-3, for the second consecutive day.
Up next for Ohtani and the defending champs is a trip back to the states and a trio of Spring Training games against the Los Angeles Angels, before returning to regular season action against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, March 27, for their home opener. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at Dodgers Stadium.
