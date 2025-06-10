Colorado football coach Deion Sanders dealing with 'unspecified health issue'
By Josh Sanchez
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has been away from the program recently resting in his Texas home. According to his eldest son Deion Sanders Jr., Coach Prime is dealing with an "unspecified health issue.
Sanders Jr. revealed the news in a video blog over the weekend, according to USA TODAY Sports.
While the specifics of Sanders' issue were not shared in the video, Sanders Jr. said that his father is "feeling well." Earlier this month, Sanders was set to serve as a Keynote Speaker for the Sickle Cell Disease Research and Educational Symposia, but had an "unavoidable last-minute scheduling change."
MORE: Deion Sanders opens up about hurtful pre-NFL draft attacks on sons
Coach Prime also had two toes amputated on his left foot in 2022 after complications from a surgery that led to bloodclots.
"He'll tell y'all soon enough what he's going through, what he went through," Sanders Jr. said.
"When we get back to Boulder, I don't know. I'm waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I'll go. Until then, I'm going to sit here with him."
MORE: Browns fifth-round pick, Shedeur Sanders, leads all NFL rookies in jersey sales
We wish Sanders a fully and speedy recovery.
Colorado, which opened its annual summer football camps last week, will open the 2025 college football season on August 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
