Logan Paul opens up about troubling upbringing, struggles with father Greg
By Matt Reed
Logan and Jake Paul have been known for their online antics over the years after gaining social media stardom and becoming the respective faces of WWE and boxing, but there's another side to the Paul brothers that they don't show off very often.
The Paul brothers recently unveiled a new project, Paul America, which follows around the family and offers up different perspective on Logan and Jake.
A powerful moment was featured where Logan Paul sat down and discussed his new baby with Danish model fiance Nina Agdal and how he hopes that his father will become a better person during the experience.
Logan suggested that he and his brother had a rough childhood with the way that their father treated them, even citing physical abuse as they grew up.
"Jake and I both did have our struggles in our childhood, and just the s*** that was happening inside the house," Logan Paul said during the show. "Yeah, man, my dad was physical with us. LIke, he would discipline us by being physical."
Both Paul brothers have obviously gone on to be wildly successful in their respective careers, but this scene was certainly a more difficult side of the star entertainers to see compared to the usual content that fans see online.
