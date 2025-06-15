Livvy Dunne reps Paul Skenes with LSU-Pirates customized jersey at CWS
By Tyler Reed
The LSU Tigers got a big win in their first matchup in Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series. The Tigers took down SEC rival, the Arkansas Razorbacks, 4-1, setting the team up for a second round date with the UCLA Bruins.
Omaha is the place to be for any baseball lover, including former LSU gymnast superstar Livvy Dunne.
Dunne had to watch her school put on a show and did show while rocking a customized jersey that certain fans would love to add to their wardrobe.
Dunne shared a photo on her Instagram stories while repping a customized jersey of her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, that included the front being LSU and the back being his Pittsburgh Pirates uniform.
Skenes entered the world of sports fame during his time at LSU. In 2023, the Pirates' young phenom helped lead the Tigers to a national championship.
Now, Skenes and Dunne will be hoping their alma mater can do the same this season. The Tigers will be back in action on Monday when they meet the Bruins.
Things may not be going well for Skenes' Pirates; however, Dunne continues to be a superstar as she appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for a third year.
