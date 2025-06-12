LIV Golf star Patrick Reed drains ridiculous albatross at 2025 U.S. Open
By Matt Reed
Patrick Reed hasn't won a major tournament in seven years, but the LIV Golf star can say that he might've already hit the shot of the weekend at the 2025 U.S. Open just a few holes into the competition.
RELATED: LIV star Bryson DeChambeau shows off 'thick rough' conditions at 2025 U.S. Open
The 34 year old secured an improbable three-under par on the par 5 fourth hole, when Reed drained an albatross from over 286 yards from the hole. Just like hole-in-ones aren't incredibly common in golf, the same can be said about an albatross.
The wildest part may have been Reed's tame reaction because for many players, that would be an opportunity to have a massive celebration after such an incredible feat.
The shot placed Reed inside the top 5 after going from one-over par to two-under par immediately. For the former Masters champion, he'll be hoping to keep up the great form throughout the weekend on an incredibly challenging Oakmont Country Club course.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
U.S. OPEN: 2025 U.S. Open tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs could leave Arrowhead Stadium as awkward stadium decision looms
MLB: When will Shohei Ohtani return to pitching rotation? Dodgers star gets projected timeline
WNBA: WNBA ratings reportedly nosedive over 50 percent in Caitlin Clark’s absence
VIRAL: Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins suspended for season after groin-scratching altercation with fan