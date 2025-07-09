Livvy Dunne claims she was denied former New York Yankees legend's apartment
By Matt Reed
Livvy Dunne can do just about anything she wants after garnering tons of fame and admiration from fans after years as a star college gymnast and social media icon, but she claims there was a big purchase that she tried to make recently with her MLB boyfriend that was denied.
Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates superstar pitcher Paul Skenes allegedly were looking for an apartment in New York City, and ironically the former LSU duo had their eyes set on a property that was owned by former New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth.
Obviously money isn't an issue for Dunne or Skenes at this stage of their lives after their growing success in business and sports, however, the influencer stated that the other tenants in the building voted to keep them out without a reason made public.
While Dunne was very cool about the situation, and even suggested they might've done that because they were Alabama fans, living in the same apartment as Ruth would've certainly made for some cool stories.
