LiAngelo Ball files for divorce from Rashida Nicole days after pregnancy announcement
By Josh Sanchez
LiAngelo Ball burst back onto the scene earlier this year with the success of his viral rap song "Tweaker." Earlier this month, it was reported that Ball has filed for divorce from his wife Rashida Nicole.
According to TMZ Sports, Ball filed for divorce just days after the influencer announced she was pregnant with his child.
"There had been no signs of trouble in paradise between the two recently ... in fact, on June 26, just seven days prior to Gelo's filing, Nicole revealed she and Ball were set to have a baby together," the report states.
MORE: NBA fans suspect Megan Thee Stallion started dating Dallas Mavericks star
"Ball actually liked the post and left a heart emoji with a lock and key in the comment section."
Last winter, Ball and Nikki Mudarris, the mother of his other children, abruptly split after three and a half years together.
MORE: Alex Cooper booed by Cubs fans during rendition of 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game'
Ball's brief music career blew up after putting his basketball dreams to the side. He briefly played for the Charlotte Hornets' G-League affiliate.
Gelo and Nicole have yet to publicly comment on their split.
