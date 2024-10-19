Tony Hinchcliffe brutally roasts College GameDay kicker with Pat McAfee
By Josh Sanchez
ESPN College GameDay visited Austin, Texas in Week 8 of the college football showdown for an epic showdown between the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 1 Texas Longhorns.
GameDay host Pat McAfee always adds a dose of fun to the three-hour pregame show, including his kicking segment where he allows someone from the crowd an opportunity to boot a field goal for cash.
This week, it was a bit surprising to see McAfee joined by stand-up comic Tony Hinchcliffe, who also hosts the hit podcast "Kill Tony." Hinchcliffe is known for his brutal roasts, so ESPN had to be holding their breath when he was on the mic.
Once Hinchcliffe got the opportunity, he lived up to his reputation with a brutal roast of the kid preparing for his kick.
Ouch.
The jokes didn't stop there, with Hinchcliffe making a play on the name of Texas Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey as the kick was about to go off.
You have to wonder if ESPN regrets its decision to allow a Hinchcliffe appearance, but anyone who has followed his career knows this is exactly what you'd expect.
Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
