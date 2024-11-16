Another week, another student drills a kick on College GameDay for life-changing cash
By Tyler Reed
There's no better way to start your college football Saturday than watching ESPN's College GameDay. Joining Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, and Pat McAfee every Saturday almost feels like joining family after a long week.
This week, the team brought their talents to Athens, Georgia, as the Georgia Bulldogs and their fans prepare for a massive SEC showdown with the Tennessee Volunteers later today. Once again, the GameDay crew gave one student a chance at life-changing money, and wouldn't you know it, a legend was born.
Henry, or as students around Georgia will forever know him as Money Leg, booted the pigskin through the uprights, giving himself and another student $200,000 a piece. However, that's not all; Henry's legendary kick also resulted in $400,000 going to Hurricane Relief. So, in the end, the Georgia student's unforgettable moment resulted in $800,000 being donated.
There's no reason Henry should pay for a meal or a drink today. Also, don't be surprised if the kid gets a call from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, the kid has a boot. This is just another moment that makes college football the beautiful sport we all know and love.
