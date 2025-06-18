LeBron James opens up on Team USA future
The questions about LeBron James' retirement are endless, although the 40-year-old has shown few signs of slowing down. The Los Angeles Lakers man is most likely to return to the NBA next season, but that isn't the only avenue of play available for James.
The King has shown up for Team USA time and again. After experiencing failure at the 2004 Olympics as a teenager, LeBron has helped his country win three Olympic Gold Medals. But with no end in sight for his illustrious NBA career, his Team USA involvement seems to be at an end.
RELATED: Lakers star says LeBron James could extend legendary NBA career 'another 5, 10 years'
"Nothing has changed. Where we at, man, 2025 right now?" LeBron James told the Hollywood Reporter when asked about the 2028 Olympics.
"Nah, nothing has changed. I mean, if I had to look at it right now through a microscope, I would say that, me being able to support Team USA for the rest of my life — that’s for sure. But me actually going on and playing, I don’t see it happening.
"I’ve given everything that I have, and I will always be appreciative, loyal, and dedicated to Team USA and USA Basketball."
Having participated in the Olympics four times already, James averaged 11.9 points and 4.3 assists per game for Team USA. There is a lot of young talent waiting in the wings to take over, and it would shock the basketball world if the King made another appearance at the 2028 Olympics.
