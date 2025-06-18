LeBron James’ children don’t want him to retire from the NBA
LeBron James is an NBA legend and arguably the GOAT. But one of the things he is most beloved for is how family-oriented he is. The fact that Bronny James, his eldest son, played alongside him for the Los Angeles Lakers this year is a testament to his parenting skills.
With questions about how much longer the King will play, much depends on his family. LeBron has been in the league his entire adult life, and as such, his children have grown up taking into account his busy schedule. But while other kids might be bothered by it, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri aren't.
RELATED: LeBron James opens up on Team USA future
“My kids are like, ‘Dad, continue your dream. This is your dream. You've been here for us this whole time," James said. "When you have that type of support, it makes it a lot easier.”
Bronny is already an NBA player, and Bryce just turned 18 years old four days ago. They are all grown up, and in the process of building their own lives. LeBron's daughter, Zhuri is only 10, but it seems she already understands the magnitude of her father's work and career as well.
LeBron has spoken in the past about possibly playing with Bryce the way he now has with Bronny on the Lakers. If that is to come true, then the King will need to keep playing until Bryce becomes good enough to make it to the NBA.
Regardless, with this support, James is sure to continue for at least a couple more years.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: What position will Rafael Devers play with Giants? Traded ex-Red Sox star expresses rare openness
NBA: Top 2025 NBA Draft prospect could fall in draft after growing worries from NBA teams
WNBA: Nike drops insane 'Indiana Fever' Caitlin Clark x Kobe 5 sneaker edition
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. Smith drops NBA city that players don't consider 'safest environment''
VIRAL: Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo sent special gift to president Donald Trump