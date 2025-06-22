LeBron James trolls Knicks fans during live 'Mind the Game' at Fanatics Fest
By Tyler Reed
Fanatics Fest has looked like the place to be this weekend for any sports fan who has dreamed of seeing everything all at once.
From Tom Brady to LeBron James, the festival has had meet and greets with names from every sport. James even took part in a live episode of the 'Mind the Game' podcast with Steve Nash for fans in attendance.
During the live show, James couldn't help but twist the knife in the hearts of New York Knicks fans just a little bit more with his comments to the audience.
The future Hall of Famer had to ask the New York City crowd if they were feeling okay after their beloved Knicks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals.
James continued to poke the bear by asking those in the crowd if next year will finally be the year the Knicks return to the NBA Finals.
Sure, James can have a little fun with his winning of four rings during his career, while the Knicks haven't even sniffed a finals appearance in that timespan. However, the Knicks did go a lot further than the Lakers this season.
Either way, this was all in good fun, but if any fanbase is going to take this way too seriously, it would be the one that threw a trash can at a Pacers fan in the streets of New York.
